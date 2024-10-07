Holt Lock Reopens After Temporary Fix

The Holt Lock on the Black Warrior River in Holt, Ala., has reopened after being closed earlier this year due to concerns about its structural stability.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed the lock on June 22 after the Mobile District engineering team conducted an initial stability analysis that identified cracks and leaks in the lock's infrastructure.

"The analysis, which utilized known data and certain assumptions, revealed critical stability issues with the monolith structure of the Holt Lock," the Corps said at the time of the closure. "These stability concerns pose significant safety risks to both the personnel operating the lock and the waterway users. Considering these findings, the decision to close the lock was made to ensure the safety and well-being of all stakeholders."

As a short-term solution, a team led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installed a new bulkhead railing system on the culvert. This allows for dewatering in the valve area and helps alleviate some of the valve pressure, which is contributing to the instability of Monolith 14, where the main cracking is occurring.

The Holt Lock and Dam reopened under temporary operational status on October 2, ending a closure that lasted 102 days. The first vessel through the reopened lock was the Parker Towing towboat Alice Parker, which passed through with eight barges.

The Holt Lock and Dam opened for navigation in 1966 and has faced various challenges over the years, including maintenance needs and structural concerns.

For a long-term repair solution, the Corps said it plans to install anchors in the lock and dam to reduce pressure to the monolith bulkhead. However, the timeline for this solution has not been determined.



