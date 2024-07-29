Hornbeck Enters US Navy Mentor Protégé Agreement with NGL

Covington, La. based offshore service provider Hornbeck Offshore Services announced that the U.S. Department of the Navy Office of Small Business Programs recently approved a Mentor Protégé Agreement between the company and Next Generation Logistics (NGL).

The Mentor Protégé Program helps small businesses like NGL expand their footprint in the defense industrial base through the development of technical capabilities and mentoring.

New Orleans-headquartered NGL is the only firm certified under the U.S. Small Business Administration's 8(a) program that operates and delivers a wide array of solutions and services in the marine transportation industry among federal, state and local agencies. Through the Mentor Protégé Program, the Hornbeck Offshore will continue to work with NGL to provide tailored solutions in support of the U.S. government.

Todd Hornbeck, Hornbeck Offshore president and CEO, said, "Although our connection with NGL began many years ago, we are very pleased that the government has formally approved this relationship. We look forward to the opportunities that this program will provide NGL through the leadership of Captain Eddie Compass and we will continue to explore additional ways for our company to support NGL and the Navy."

Eddie Compass IV, CEO and founder of NGL, said, "The Mentor Protégé Agreement will fundamentally change the way that NGL can do business. Our relationship with Hornbeck Offshore has allowed us to now service the Navy both domestically and internationally in a way that is a win for NGL and a win for our country. I want to personally thank the Navy, Todd Hornbeck, and his entire team for supporting NGL over the years. We look forward to our collective success in the future."