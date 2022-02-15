Hornblower Acquires Journey Beyond

Hornblower Group announced Tuesday it has closed on the acquisition of Australian experiential travel group Journey Beyond, as the U.S.-based company continues to grow its portfolio of travel experience brands globally.

“In our continued efforts to position Hornblower as a global leader in experiences and transportation, we are always exploring growth opportunities that will help expand our guest offerings and leverage our core capabilities of operating world-class customer experiences,” said Kevin Rabbitt, chief executive officer, Hornblower Group. “As two organizations with unmatched expertise in the experiential travel space, Journey Beyond aligns perfectly within our business strategy and core mission of creating amazing experiences for our guests. We look forward to growing the rich and unmatched business operations the Journey Beyond team has built as the premiere experiential travel company in Australia.”

The largest experiential tourism businesses in Australia, Adelaide-headquartered Journey Beyond owns 13 Australian brands, operating in 60 destinations Australia wide. Its fleet of 130 train carriages, 52 high-speed marine vessels, 51 4WD touring vehicles, 10 luxury camps and lodges, 8 aircraft and two high-speed lifts provide access to remote locations.

“We are thrilled to join the Hornblower Group’s global portfolio of renowned brands. Journey Beyond and Hornblower share the same values and commitment towards what we do best -- delivering one-of-a-kind guest experiences that create lasting memories,” said Chris Tallent, chief executive officer, Journey Beyond. “We look forward to this next venture and we are excited to see Journey Beyond thrive within Hornblower Group into 2022 and beyond.”

With the completion of this acquisition, Journey Beyond will join Hornblower’s offerings, which include water-based experiences, land-based experiences, overnight cruises and experiences and ferry and transportation services across 111 countries and 125 cities.