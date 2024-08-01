Hornblower Group Names Mike Flaskey CEO

Marine transportation and experiences company Hornblower Group announced it has appointed Mike Flaskey as its new chief executive officer.

Flaskey will lead Hornblower through its next phase following the company's recent emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy under new ownership. He succeeds outgoing CEO Kevin Rabbitt.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike as Hornblower’s new CEO," said Jonathan Waggoner, Co-Head of the North American Operating Team at Strategic Value Partners, Hornblower's majority owner. "He has a clear vision for the future of Hornblower. He has a true passion for the operators who deliver our service day in and day out, and he has the experience needed to lead our company through the next phase of growth and innovation.”

After filing for bankruptcy in February, Hornblower in July completed a court-approved financial restructuring plan that slashed its debt load by approximately $720 million.

Covering more than 100 countries and territories, Hornblower Group’s portfolio of offerings includes water-based experiences such as dining and sightseeing cruises; land-based walking tours, food tours and excursions; ferry and transportation services; and vessel outhaul and maintenance services, among others.

"I am honored to join Hornblower Group at such an exciting time. I look forward to working with the talented team to continue building on the company's strong foundation and to explore new opportunities for growth and success," Flaskey said. “Hornblower is ahead of the curve with the significant experience-based initiatives across their business units. Touching over 20 million guests in-person annually in our various business units create unlimited flexibility to grow the company.”

Flaskey has previously held senior leadership positions at Wyndham Vacation, Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Diamond Resorts. He has served as a senior advisor to the McKinsey Travel, Leisure & Infrastructure practice and to the CEO of Capital Vacations, and is an independent director for Invited Clubs.