Hornblower Names Michelle Manson Chief People Officer

Hornblower Group announced it has named Michelle Mason as its new chief people officer, responsible for the global human resources strategy to support Hornblower’s 5,000-plus employees worldwide.

Joining Hornblower Group’s executive team and reporting to CEO Mike Flaskey, Mason brings more than 25 years of experience in HR and strategic consulting services for international corporations. She joins Hornblower from Kinetic Consulting and following a decades-long career with Procter & Gamble. Mason holds a bachelor’s degree in design and environmental analysis and a master’s degree in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University.

“With her proven track record of driving organizational excellence and fostering talent, I’m thrilled that Michelle will be leading our HR and people initiatives as our company continues to evolve,” Flaskey said. “Our mission is to create amazing experiences for our guests, and that begins with creating an amazing experience for our Crew. Michelle’s appointment underscores our commitment to further enhancing our employee experience.”

At Hornblower, Mason's key areas of focus include recruitment and retention, compensation and benefits planning, and labor relations, the company said. She will also help to shape and evolve workplace culture, overseeing training and development programs; employee engagement; and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

“I’m incredibly excited to have this opportunity to join Hornblower Group and bring my passion for HR and talent development to the team,” Mason said. “I have seen firsthand the passion and drive Hornblower employees have, including many individuals who have had long and illustrious careers at the company. I look forward to continuing to work with this talented team as we foster a vibrant and inclusive organizational culture.”