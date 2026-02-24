Hoyer VMS Group Strengthens Chinese Presence with Headquarters Expansion

Hoyer VMS Group, a global partner for power and motion solutions at sea, is expanding its Asian headquarters in Ningbo, China. The 3,800 square meters warehouse and workshop expansion enhances Hoyer VMS capabilities in supporting shipowners, fleet managers, shipyards and OEM customers across Asia.

Asia remains a strategic growth region for the maritime industry, with many of the world’s largest shipowners, fleet operators and shipyards located in the region. By strengthening its local presence in China, Hoyer VMS Group aims to support customers closer to where vessels are built, operated and serviced.

The expansion marks the first major strategic initiative since Hoyer acquired VMS Group in November 2025, combining Hoyer’s expertise in electric motors and automation with VMS Group’s global maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities.

For shipowners and fleet managers, this expansion means improved uptime, fewer disruptions and more predictable operations. For shipyards, it means smoother handovers from newbuild to operation. For OEM customers, it means motors and systems designed from the outset for high performance and a reliable, long-term service and aftermarket solution for the end customer.