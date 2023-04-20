Marine Link
Friday, April 21, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

HST Marine Nets Long-term Contract in North Sea with Otary

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 20, 2023

Credit: HST Marine

Credit: HST Marine

Offshore energy industry services provider HST Marine said Thursday it had secured a long-term contract in the North Sea for its HST Hudson fast crew supplier, to continue working with Belgium-based offshore wind firm Otary.

"In order to assist Otary with its emission reduction journey, we will also be installing an SCR IMO Tier III system onto the HST Hudson once on project. This will reduce the NOx and SOx in the vessel exhaust gases for cleaner, more efficient propulsion," HST Marine, part of Purus Wind, said.

HST took delivery of the HST Hudson from Damen in June 2018. The 26.8-meter crew transfer vessel has a capacity for 26 passengers. HST Marine did not provide financial details about the Otary contract.

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week