Friday, May 13, 2022
Hudong Zhonghua Orders GTT Tank Designs for Four LNG Carriers

May 5, 2022

Illustration -LNG Tanker - ©Wojciech Wrzesień/AdobeStock

France-based LNG carrier tank designer GTT has received an order from the Chinese shipyard Hudong Zhonghua (HZ) for the tank design of the first four LNG carriers for the Qatargas project on behalf of the ship-owner MOL.

GTT will design the tanks of these four new LNG carriers with a total LNG tank capacity of 174,000 m3 per ship and will be fitted with the membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled for the third quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2025. GTT did not share financial details of the tank design contract with HZ.

