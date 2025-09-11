Huisman to Deliver Offshore Crane for South Korean Shipbuilder

Huisman has been awarded a contract from Hanwha Ocean for the design and construction of a 2,600 mt Leg Encircling Crane (LEC).

The contract award follows the orders for two identical 2,600 mt Leg Encircling Cranes, destined for the wind turbine installation vessels being built by Hanwha Ocean for Cadeler.

This crane is intended for an NG-16000X platform. With this, all four platforms of this type in the market will be equipped with a Huisman LEC.

Huisman has designed its LECs to meet the requirements of the continually evolving offshore renewables sector.

The cranes are lightweight, have high positioning accuracy, and are energy efficient, contributing to a reduced emissions footprint during the installation of increasingly large turbines.

The crane features a small tail swing, offering optimal deck space. The theme of efficiency is continued in the design of the slew bearing. Its construction in multiple segments ensures ease of inspection and maintenance.

Additionally, the crane will be designed according to the dual class classification of both DNV and KR, as it is specifically intended to support the development of Korean offshore wind projects.

The scope of work for Huisman includes the design, engineering and construction of the LEC at its production facility in Zhangzhou, China. The crane will be commissioned in 2027 at Hanwha Ocean’s shipyard in Geoje, South Korea.

“This third contract underscores the trust and confidence Hanwha Ocean has placed in us. We are thankful and take pride in building further on the constructive relationship established during the development of the two previous orders. Together, we share a vision of pioneering advanced technology and solutions that drive sustainable change in the maritime industry,” said David Roodenburg, CEO of Huisman.