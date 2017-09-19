Marine Link
Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Hurricane Maria Regains Category 5 Strength

September 19, 2017

Hurricane Maria has intensified and regained its Category 5 hurricane strength, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.
 
Maria, which made landfall in Dominica as a Category 5 storm on Monday night, is about 205 miles (325 km) southeast of St. Croix with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (260 km/h), it said.
 

The hurricane is expected to move towards the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday night and Wednesday, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.


Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala 

