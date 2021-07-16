Hybrid Power for Southern Wind Superyacht

BAE Systems was selected by Southern Wind to provide the electric-hybrid power and propulsion system for a new high-performance superyacht.

BAE Systems will supply and integrate its system on the SW96 Nyumba, the first marine vessel to benefit from the company’s newest propulsion technology. The HybriGen Power and Propulsion system is designed to reduce emissions and fuel consumption on the superyacht, which is designed for both long-range cruising and regatta racing.

This same technology is designed to also be applicable for Southern Wind’s newly launched project, the SW108 HYBRID.

BAE Systems will also integrate a HydroGeneration mode on the SW96 Nyumba, meaning the propeller and motor will act as a generator when the vessel is sailing. HydroGeneration mode will provide vessel auxiliary power and also recharge the energy storage for a longer zero-emissions experience.

The HybriGen Power and Propulsion system will include an electric motor, two variable-speed generators, a lithium-ion energy storage system, and vessel auxiliary power with shore power charging.