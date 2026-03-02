Hydrex Replaces Underwater Bow Thruster on Stockholm Ferry

Last month, Hydrex carried out an underwater bow thruster operation on a ferry in Stockholm, in the middle of winter. The operation was scheduled to take place during a planned break in the ferry’s timetable, allowing Hydrex to work without disrupting the vessel’s service and without the need for a drydock visit.

Hydrex worked closely with the crew to make sure everything aligned with their operational planning. To prepare for the job, they mobilized a truck loaded with equipment from their office in Antwerp, while the rest of the team flew in separately. While one team prepared the underwater part of the job, the remainder handled internal preparations so that once they started, everything could move forward efficiently.

After removing the tunnel grids, the team disconnected and lifted out the existing bow thruster underwater. Instead of reinstalling the same unit, a new thruster was provided, while the removed unit was sent ashore for overhaul and refurbishment by the owner’s chosen service providers.

As the thruster was fully assembled and prepared, it was installed in its entirety without the need to create a dry environment in the tunnel as is required when the blades are fitted separately. Once the new thruster was positioned in the tunnel, all connections were secured, the grids were reinstalled, and final checks confirmed everything was ready for operation.