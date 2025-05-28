Hydrofoil Electric Boat Crosses Gibraltar Strait

In a first-of-its-kind intercontinental journey, a crew has piloted the Candela C-8 “flying” electric boat across the Strait of Gibraltar.

The Candela C-8 completed the 24-nautical mile trip from Sotogrande, Spain, to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa, in just over an hour, matching the speed of conventional fast ferries. The vessel returned to the Spanish mainland on the same day after recharging.

According to Swedish company Candela, the vessel, which is electric and designed to "fly" above the water on two hydrofoils, reduces drag and cuts energy consumption by 80% over conventional fast vessels.

The company said the voyage, which used 40 kWh of energy, cost about 8 Euros.

The voyage aimed to showcase the potential of Candela's new P-12 electric hydrofoil ferry in delivering clean, cost-efficient transport along the Spanish coast and across the Strait.

Already in use in Stockholm's public transport system, the Candela P-12 can carry 30 passengers at high speed, halving travel times while reducing operational costs.

(Reuters/Production: Ilze Filks)