Hydrofoiling Ferry Could Prevent Seasonal Travel Disruption at Isles of Scilly

Artemis Technologies is leading a feasibility study on the establishment of a new ferry service between Newlyn in Cornwall and St Mary’s in the Isles of Scilly, around 30 miles off the southwestern tip of Cornwall, England, in the Atlantic Ocean.

The study will assess the technical and commercial viability of deploying the Artemis EF-24 Passenger, a 100% electric, high-speed hydrofoil ferry, to provide a reliable, year-round passenger and cargo service on a route where no winter ferry currently operates and air travel is frequently disrupted by bad weather.

Powered by Artemis Technologies’ proprietary eFoiler® technology, the Artemis EF-24 Passenger flies above the water on hydrofoils, dramatically reducing drag and energy use while ensuring a smoother and more comfortable journey in rough seas.

Alongside Artemis Technologies and FRS Group, the project brings together a consortium of partners including Connected Places Catapult and the Council of the Isles of Scilly. Together with local government, harbour authorities and transport planners, the team will assess port-side charging needs, integration with local transport networks and regulatory pathways to make the corridor a reality.

Councillor Robert Francis, the Chairman of the Council of the Isles of Scilly, said: “Currently, people travelling to or from the Isles of Scilly during the winter months have very limited options. With no regular ferry running and flights often cancelled due to poor weather, the islands can become effectively cut off.”

The Isles of Scilly Clean Maritime Corridor is funded by UK Government through the UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE) program in the Department for Transport. UK SHORE has allocated over £230m since 2022 to develop the technologies necessary to decarbonize the UK maritime sector and capture the economic growth opportunity of the transition. Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation, is the main delivery partner for UK SHORE interventions.



