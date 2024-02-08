Hydrogen-powered Vessel H2 Barge 2 Delivered

Holland Shipyards Group announced it has delivered H2 Barge 2, the second hydrogen-powered vessel for Future Proof Shipping.

The vessel has undergone a complete retrofit from traditional internal combustion technology to cutting-edge hydrogen fuel technology. The project involved removing the main engine and reduction gearbox, replacing the diesel engine driving the bow thruster and diesel generators with a new modular propulsion system. This system includes electric motors, hydrogen tanks, a Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell system for converting hydrogen into electric power, and a battery system. The H2 Barge 2 features six fuel cell modules, providing a total fuel cell capacity of 1.2 MW.

An innovative cooling and ventilation system has been installed in the H2 Barge 2, supported by a subsidy from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate. This system enhances the vessel's efficiency and sustainability. Following the retrofit, the vessel now has a cargo capacity of 190 TEU, with provisions for an additional push barge, enabling Future Proof Shipping to offer emissions-free container shipping on the busy Rotterdam – Duisburg route along the Rhine.

The completion of H2 Barge 2 follows the delivery of the first vessel, H2 Barge 1, early in 2023.