Hyundai Global Services Selects ABB as Engine Optimization Partner

A new agreement will see Hyundai Global Services (HGS) recommend the Tekomar XPERT software for engine performance optimization as an enhancement option for all vessels built by Hyundai Heavy Industries from 2018.

ABB Ability Tekomar XPERT uses advanced modeling based on operational data to optimize engine performance. The combination of Tekomar XPERT’s analytic capabilities and input from Hyundai’s own onboard data systems—Integrated Smartship Solution (ISS) and DATS—will enable ship operators to reduce fuel consumption and emissions, and achieve optimal engine performance, the companies said.

Hyundai Global Service said in a statement, “Hyundai Global Service aims to provide an integrated smart ship environment for optimizing operational efficiency. By combining high-quality and reliable data insight from Tekomar XPERT with our best-in-class proprietary systems, ISS and DATS, we are taking a leap forward in the way ship engines are serviced.”

Cristian Corotto, Global head of Digital Customer solutions, ABB Turbocharging, said, “Harnessing the combined data solutions from ABB and Hyundai will improve the capabilities of ship operators to transform their engine data into actionable insights.”

The agreement follows a pilot project in 2019 in which Hyundai Global Services worked with a satellite communications company to provide remote support services to its customers’ vessels. At the same time, the company deployed Tekomar XPERT to provide deeper insights on engine performance from data gathered via Hyundai’s Integrated Smartship Solution platform.

Tekomar XPERT can be used to optimize the performance of any marine engine, regardless of the brand or maker. It is fully compatible with Hyundai’s ISS and DATS systems—as well as solutions from other OEMs, shipbuilders and platform providers—thanks to the recent introduction of a continuous performance evaluation function that enables Tekomar XPERT to process data from edge computing platforms.