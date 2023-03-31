Marine Link
Saturday, April 1, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

Hyundai Heavy Industries Selects Wärtsilä for VLEC Cargo Handling and Fuel Supply Systems

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 31, 2023

Very Large Ethane carrier © Wärtsilä

Very Large Ethane carrier © Wärtsilä

Finland-based marine equipment and technology group Wärtsilä has won a contract with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) shipyard to supply the cargo handling and integrated fuel gas supply systems for Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC) vessels. 

This latest order, booked by Wärtsilä in Q1, 2023, is for two VLECs being built for Japanese ship owner Iino Line.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in mid-2024.

In February 2023, Wärtsilä secured a contract to deliver the cargo handling and fuel supply systems for four new VLECs being built for Pacific Gas of Hong Kong by Jiangnan Shipyard in China.  

Marine News explores the challenges facing operators on America’s inland waterways system and the work being done to address them.
Read the Magazine

Keep it Moving: Corps Dredges Log Record Seasons to Combat Drought Impact

Vessels
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Dredge Firms Focus on Sustainability as ESG Issues Climb Agenda

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week