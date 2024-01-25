IACS Launches 2024 Blue Book

The International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) has released the 2024 edition of its Blue Book.

The IACS Blue Book is an electronic library of all technical resolutions adopted by IACS as a result of its technical work and remains the core reference work for the Association. It contains all previous revisions of IACS publications and historical data. It is updated and published once a year.

It contains:

• IACS Unified Requirements which IACS members incorporate into their Rules.

• Unified Interpretations of IMO convention requirements which IACS members apply uniformly when acting on behalf of authorizing flag administrations, unless instructed otherwise.

• Procedural requirements governing practices among IACS members.

• Recommendations relating to adopted resolutions that are not necessarily matters of class but which IACS considers would be helpful to offer some advice to the maritime industry.

• Quality documents containing IACS’ Quality System Certification Scheme description, Quality Management System Requirements, Audit Requirements, Accredited Certification Bodies requirements and other quality procedures.

• IACS Charter and IACS Procedures which define the purpose, aim and working procedures of the Association.

The Blue Book is available for download, free of charge, at https://iacs.org.uk/resolutions/blue-book.



