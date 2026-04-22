IACS Publishes Recommendation on Onboard Lifting Equipment

IACS, the membership organization for the world’s leading classification societies, has published a Recommendation to improve safety standards for lifting appliances, in line with SOLAS regulations covering both new and existing lifting appliances.

Lifting appliances play a vital role in cargo handling and ship operations, yet their limited structural redundancy has long posed safety risks for crews and vessels. To address these hazards, the IMO has introduced new mandatory requirements for the design, construction, installation, testing, examination, marking, maintenance, inspection and operation of lifting appliances under the SOLAS Convention. These regulations entered into force on 1 January 2026 and aim to prevent failures that have previously resulted in fatalities, injuries, lifting appliances loss and ship damage.

The new SOLAS regulations apply to all new lifting appliances installed on or after 1 January 2026, and to existing lifting appliances and associated loose gear no later than the first renewal survey on or after that date. Regulation II-1/3-13 introduces requirements for classification of standard design and construction, periodic load testing and thorough examinations for both new and existing lifting appliances.

IACS strongly supports the inclusion of lifting appliances within the SOLAS Convention, recognizing the substantial improvement this brings to maritime safety. In support of this new framework and to facilitate consistent global implementation of the SOLAS regulations, IACS has developed a comprehensive Recommendation on Onboard Lifting Appliances, providing guidance on, for example:

• Distinguishing between new and existing lifting appliances;

• Application of SOLAS regulation II-1/3-13 to lifting appliances with a safe working load below 1000 kg;

• What information is the prerequisite to account for existing lifting appliances and loose gear that enters into the SOLAS regime (certificates, load test and thorough examination);

• Examples of loose gear to which the application of SOLAS regulation II-1/3-13 should be considered and for where it should not and the documentation required for the consideration of existing loose gear in the SOLAS regulation II-1/3-13 regime;

• Appliances serving as launching appliances for survival craft or rescue boats and as lifting appliances for cargo handling (dual use);

• Necessary documentation and certification procedure for equipment with modification or alteration of major character;

• Survey and testing regimes and timeframes, including alignment with the Harmonized System of Survey and Certification (HSSC);

• Date of the initial verification of compliance with SOLAS regulation II-1/3-13 regime.

The new IACS Recommendation builds on the SOLAS regulations by providing detailed reference to relevant aspects of SOLAS and the scenarios relating to the various modes of application of lifting appliances. It also clarifies the classification of lifting appliances to which SOLAS II-1/3-13 applies, as well as clear examples of lifting appliances to which SOLAS II-1 Reg 3-13 May or may not apply.



