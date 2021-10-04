IADC Releases 2020 Edition of "Dredging in Figures"

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) announced the availability of the 2020 edition of Dredging in Figures, an annual review of the global open dredging markets.

The annual report focuses on the state of the dredging industry in 2020, with an overview of the essential role of dredging in regards to the industry’s key drivers as well as the annual turnover of the world’s open markets. According to the latest Dredging in Figures, the dredging industry’s annual turnover in 2020 – excluding closed markets – was estimated at $5.6 billion.

“Data and figures are sourced from established, international organizations as well as IADC’s member companies,” said René Kolman, Secretary General of IADC. “Annually updated information regarding the ‘drivers of dredging’ is presented to offer relevant facts regarding the industry’s most prevalent aspects”.