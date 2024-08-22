IALA Becomes Intergovernmental Organization

After more than 10 years of work and four diplomatic conferences, The International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA) has officially changed from a non-governmental organization (NGO) to an Intergovernmental Organization (IGO).

The transition to an Intergovernmental Organization will place IALA in a much stronger position to develop and harmonize Marine Aids to Navigation, as governments will be directly involved in the work. All major decisions will be made by representatives of their governments, who hold credentials from their Head of State, Prime Minister or Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The new status will facilitate more robust and formalized cooperation with international maritime organizations, governments and other stakeholders, fostering a unified approach to global maritime navigation safety.

IALA will have increased authority to develop and implement standards, recommendations and guideline ensuring that Marine Aids to Navigation including Vessel Traffic Services are consistent and effective across all member states.

The change will also enable better resource allocation and funding opportunities, enhancing the development and maintenance of aids to navigation.

Francis Zachariae, Secretary-General of IALA, said: “The transition to an Intergovernmental Organization marks a new chapter in IALA’s history. This change will enable us to work even more closely with our members and partners to ensure safe, harmonized and more efficient marine navigation worldwide. I also want to emphasize that in times of conflict and war, the creation of an international organization like IALA, which brings together people from around the world in a spirit of cooperation and compromise, underscores the importance of understanding and mutual respect.”



