Ian-Conrad Bergan Rebrands as Bergan Marine Systems

Ian-Conrad Bergan, LLC.—a marine equipment manufacturer for over 45 years—announced the company’s rebrand, new leadership and new direction. Rebranding as Bergan Marine Systems under new president and CEO, Kyle Durden, the company will expand its focus to include electronic and computer controls, as well as cloud-based solutions for marine data systems, along with continuing their traditional products.

“While we’ve been a mostly product-centered company throughout our history, we’re now integrating our products with computer-based control systems and generating data that’s transmitted to the cloud, to customers in real-time,” Durden said.

Initially founded in Norway, the company moved to the Pensacola, Fla. area in 1980 and provides products and systems to tank ships, tank barges, ocean barges, specialty fleets, bulk carriers and industrial customers. With a refined tech-driven focus, the company is revolutionizing its offerings to provide the latest marine technology.

“This adaptation allows us to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers, while still providing them the high level of quality and service they’ve come to expect from the Ian-Conrad Bergan team,” Durden said.