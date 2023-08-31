IBIA Appoints Alexander Prokopakis as Executive Director

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) has appointed Alexander Prokopakis as its new Executive Director.

Joining the IBIA team on September 1 with Edmund Hughes, the recently appointed IBIA IMO Representative, Prokopakis will be instrumental in navigating the association through the evolving challenges and opportunities in the marine fuel industry.

Well-regarded within the IBIA community, he brings a strong background of active association membership. His recent leadership as the Chair of IBIA’s Bunker License and Mass Flow Meter Working Group and the influential joint IBIA and BIMCO survey were pivotal in ensuring its success.

His stewardship has not only driven progress within the association but also fortified IBIA’s stance on mass flow meters.

In addition to his IBIA activity, Prokopakis brings a wealth of bunker industry experience as a physical supplier and more recently as an innovator in alternative fuel supply. In his new role, Prokopakis will be collaborating closely with the entire IBIA team – the Global Board, the Regional Boards, and IBIA’s Secretariat. His focus will be on the internal management of the association, enacting the Global Board’s strategic plans and ensuring alignment across all IBIA’s divisions. This will pave the way for the continued growth and development of IBIA and servicing the needs of the membership.

Timothy Cosulich, Chair of IBIA, said: “Alexander’s depth of experience within bunkering, management and business innovation makes him an ideal choice for this key role at IBIA. With full confidence, we believe that with his addition, our association is poised to scale new heights and uphold its tradition of leadership within the bunker industry.”



