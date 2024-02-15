ICCB Orders 14-meter CTV

Irish Commercial Charter Boats (ICCB) has placed an order for a new 14-meter crew transfer vessel (CTV) to support offshore wind operations in Irish and U.K. waters.

The vessel, designed by Rockabill Marine Design (RMD), based in Southampton, U.K., will be built by Aluminium Marine Consultants in Isle of Wight.

Th custom vessel will be capable of carrying 12 passengers and 1 tonne of deck cargo. Designed in accordance with the MSO P5 passenger boat license and the MCA workboat code 3, the vessel will be powered by twin OXE 300 outboard engines, making it capable of operating at speeds of up to 25 knots, even at maximum cargo capacity. Onboard facilities include heads / wet room and a full galley.

“This new vessel not only enhances our fleet but also enables ICCB to excel in the competitive market of commercial charter services," said Eoin Grimes, Owner of ICCB.