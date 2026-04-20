Icebreakers: Seaspan Shipyards Sits as the Hub of the USCG Icebreaker Fleet Rebuild

The quest to rebuild the U.S. icebreaker fleet is an international affair, and part of the project centers on Jim Carr, SVP Engineering, Seaspan Shipyards, and his team that is serving as a design and expertise hinge for construction of the USCG Arctic Security Cutter (ASC) program to be built at Rauma Marine Constructions and Bollinger Shipyards. Carr has had a long and distinguished career across major U.S. Navy shipbuilding programs, and he shares with Maritime Matters insights on the promise and challenges; while Philip Lewis, Director of Research, Intelatus, provide depth and breadth to global icebreaker design, supply chain logistics and construction.