ICS Opens New Representative Office in Shanghai

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has announced the inauguration of a new ICS Representative Office in Shanghai.

This strategic move follows the admission of the China Shipowners’ Association as a full ICS member in January 2023 and extends the presence of the ICS China Liaison Office which will continue to have a presence in the Hong Kong SAR.

The new ICS office, within the offices of the China P&I Club, is located in the North Bund area of Hongkou District, Shanghai, a prominent global shipping hub.

Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping, commented: “China is a hub for global shipping, with the potential to contribute tremendous growth, and at ICS we recognise the important role that the Chinese maritime sector will continue to play in the global shipping industry and on the international stage.

“We have many challenges and opportunities ahead for our industry, but we must remember that the shipping industry is global, so only together can we find solutions for a sustainable future. The membership of the China Shipowners’ Association, as part of the ICS family of the world’s national shipowner associations, combined with the opening of our new office in Shanghai signifies a new era of enhanced collaboration and we look forward to continuing to build on this partnership.”

Edward Liu, Principal Representative ICS (China) Liaison Office as well as the Representative Office in Shanghai, added: “China’s position as a major maritime power makes our presence in both Shanghai and Hong Kong SAR all the more important, as it further solidifies the collaborative relationship between ICS and China. We look forward to continuing open discussions with the China Shipowners’ Association and the Hong Kong Shipowners’ Association, fostering mutual understanding, and working in partnership as we navigate this exciting time for international shipping.”



