ICS Welcomes New Zealand Shipping Federation

The New Zealand Shipping Federation (NZSF) has become a full member of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS).

Launched in 1906, the New Zealand Shipping Federation is the key representative body for New Zealand’s coastal operators. The NZSF works with decision-makers to achieve policies that benefit all New Zealanders, including safe, secure and clean shipping.

The ICS already enjoys a strong and collaborative relationship with the NZSF, through the Federation’s affiliate membership to ICS. Since 2021, this affiliate membership has allowed the NZSF to participate at ICS sub-committees and panels and observe at the ICS Board.

The move from affiliate to full membership will enhance collaboration between the ICS and NZSF who can now participate at all committees and be able to participate at the ICS Board. This will increase the geographical spread of the ICS Board members which will help to ensure a balanced view of the international shipping landscape, so that the ICS can shape the future of shipping as the industry works together to find solutions to collective issues including piracy, seafarer welfare and training, digitization and decarbonization.

John Harbord, Executive Director, New Zealand Shipping Federation, said: “The International Chamber of Shipping is at the forefront of advocacy on issues impacting our industry. It’s important that we are at the table, working on solutions before they hit us in distant New Zealand, and we are delighted to once again be part of the ICS team.”

ICS membership now comprises national shipowners’ associations from more than 40 countries and territories.



