IFCHOR Galbraiths Acquires UNO Offshore

International shipbroker IFCHOR Galbraiths (IG) will be providing offshore brokerage services in the oil and gas market following its acquisition of Norwegian offshore specialist UNO Offshore.

Founded in 2010, with a seven-strong team based in Bergen and Haugesund, UNO Offshore focuses on providing chartering, newbuild, sale and purchase, research and consulting services related to the oil and gas sector. UNO Offshore will be renamed IG Offshore.

Commenting on the move, IG co-CEO, Bjorn Andersen, said, “We are delighted to bring Hans and his experienced team into the IG family. Hans’s background speaks for itself and the team has been successful through a difficult period in the offshore market which we now firmly believe has strong fundamentals and a positive outlook. We already have a significant market presence in the international offshore renewables sector through our 50% partnership with GRS.Offshore Renewables (GRS) and we see exciting new opportunities and synergies with the two businesses. Our vision is to build a robust, competitive, international shipbroking network capable of servicing our client base across all sectors and geographical locations.”

UNO Offshore managing director, Hans Christensen, said, “This is an exciting day for UNO Offshore, our people and our clients. By becoming part of one of the largest and fastest growing global shipbroking groups, we will be able to grow our footprint and increase the breadth and depth of the services we offer. We look forward to leveraging on our current position and growing IG Offshore to meet our clients’ demands and are excited by the prospects ahead.”

IG is the result of the 2022 merger between IFCHOR and Galbraiths. With the acquisition of UNO Offshore, the company now has offices in 23 locations and over 300 employees. It is already active in the dry bulk, tanker, S&P, renewable, and carbon advisory sectors.