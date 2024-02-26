Ignazio Messina & C Adds Secondhand Containership to Its Fleet

Ignazio Messina & C announced it has taken delivery of a secondhand 4,400 TEU containership, now renamed Jolly Clivia.

Built in 2010 at the South Korea's Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, the vessel measures 262 meters in length by 32 meters in width, and was previously owned by a German company.

The ship will now set sail from Singapore toward Europe with scheduled calls at Mundra (India), Jebel Ali Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Karachi (Pakistan), and is expected to arrive in Genoa at the end of March. It will then be incorporated into the regular route connecting the Mediterranean, Red Sea, Middle East, and India. The crew consists of 22 members, 16 of whom are Italians, including Captain Simone Galli from Naples.

The vessel joins the four full-container units acquired by the Genoese Group in the recent months, all falling within the range of 4,400 to 4,600 TEU capacity.