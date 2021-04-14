IKM Acona Hires Havila PSV

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Havila Shipping has secured a contract for its platform supply vessel Havila Borg.

The contract is with IKM Acona AS, a company providing well management and engineering services for the oil and gas industry.

IKM Acona, created last year after IKM bought Acona, will take 78.60 meters long, Havila Borg is for one well, with the contract period estimated at between 35 to 90 days.

IKM Acona has the right to exercise options to extend the contract for the 2009-built vessel for up to two additional wells, estimated to up to 9 months, Havila Shipping said.

Offshore Engineer has reached out to IKM Acona, seeking more info on the project where the Havila Borg will be deployed. We will update the article with any response we may receive.