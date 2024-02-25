IMO Finalizes Arctic Pollution Prevention Guideline Drafts

The IMO Pollution Prevention and Response Sub-Committee PPR 11 was held February 19-23, and agreement was reached on guidance for the prevention of pollution in the Arctic marine environment.

The guidance will now be presented to the IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC).

Lloyd’s Register reports the following was agreed at PPR 11:

• Draft guidance on best practice for goal-based control measures to reduce the impact on the Arctic of black carbon emissions from international shipping (expected to be approved at MEPC 82, October 2024).

• Draft guidelines on black carbon emission measurement, monitoring and reporting (expected to be approved at MEPC 82, October 2024).

• Draft guidelines on mitigation measures to reduce risks of use and carriage for use of HFO as fuel by ships in Arctic waters. (expected October 2024, with an invitation to Member States to use the guidelines early)



