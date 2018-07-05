IMO Getting Audit-Ready

Auditing International Maritime Organization (IMO) Member States to assess how effectively they administer key IMO treaties is an important part of the Organization’s work to ensure its regulatory framework is universally adopted and implemented.

IMO’s Member State Audit Scheme (IMSAS) is the subject of a regional workshop taking place in Tunis, Tunisia (2-6 July).

More than 30 participants from 13 countries (Algeria, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon , Libya, Morocco, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Sudan and Tunisia) are taking part in the event.

The participants are made up of senior maritime administration personnel who are, or will be, involved in preparing their respective countries to undergo the audit, as well as those who will lead the preparation of required documentation for conducting the audit. Also taking part are officials involved in developing and implementing the corrective action plan addressing the audit findings and observations.

The IMSAS became mandatory from January 2016. To-date, 50 mandatory audits have been carried out, with a further 12 planned for 2018. All Member States are required to undergo a mandatory audit within the 7-year audit cycle.