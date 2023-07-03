IMO Launches Galapagos-Based Video on Biofouling

The IMO has launched a video about the work of the GloFouling Partnerships project. Filmed amongst the stunning wildlife of the Galapagos, it illustrates the urgent need to tackle the threat of biofouling to vulnerable marine ecosystems and shows the work that IMO and its partners are doing to protect the precious biodiversity of the world’s oceans.

The IMO's Glofouling Partnerships project team recently travelled to the Galapagos Islands, 1,000km off the coast of Ecuador, to bring together marine biology scientists and related experts from around world for an international workshop on biofouling management to prevent the spread of invasive aquatic species in Marine Protected Areas and Particularly sensitive Sea Areas.

The event (June 6-9) took place at the Charles Darwin Foundation, an international non-profit organization dedicated to the environmental conservation of the Galapagos.

A report based on the workshop’s outcomes will be published later this year which will include recommendations on areas where additional guidance, research or development is needed.



