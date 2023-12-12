IMO Launches History Book

A book detailing the history of the IMO has been published to mark 75 years since the adoption of the IMO Convention, creating for the first time a global body to promote the safety and security of shipping and the protection of the marine environment.

The IMO Convention entered into force in 1958 and the new Organization met for the first time the following year. The IMO's first task was to adopt a new version of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS).

“Safer shipping, cleaner seas - A celebration of 75 years of IMO” was launched at a farewell event for the outgoing IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim.

It was Lim’s idea to celebrate the Organization’s first 75 years with a book. Through 213 pages, it chronicles the history of IMO: setting the scene for its establishment, outlining its structure and how its work developed through the second half of the 20th century, and the challenges facing the Organization in the 21st. It lists the major IMO Conventions, features photographs showing key figures in its history, and moments such as the visit to IMO Headquarters in 2018 of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Lim has written a foreword to the book in which he acknowledges the work of those who have, over the course of IMO's existence, “steered and operated the ship”. He says: “It truly is a voyage together – a journey that will continue towards future safe and clean shipping across all the seas.”

The book includes a message from António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, in which he hails IMO’s role in ensuring that shipping benefits people and the planet alike: “From the very start, the IMO has represented multilateralism in action – countries coming together for the common benefit of all.”

“Safer shipping, cleaner seas - A celebration of 75 years of IMO” has been compiled by maritime journalist John Barnes with its content overseen and finalized by an IMO Secretariat Steering Committee.

“Safer shipping, cleaner seas - A celebration of 75 years of IMO” can be purchased at the IMO Staff Association shop at IMO Headquarters for £70. All profits go to the IMO Technical Cooperation Fund.



