IMO Launches Toolkit to Curb Insider Security Threats

The IMO has launched a new toolkit that will help the global maritime industry respond better to ever-evolving insider threats.

Insider threat refers to the risk that arises from a maritime employee carrying out or enabling a security incident, either through a lack of awareness, complacency or maliciousness.

For terrorists and organized crime groups who are constantly looking to exploit vulnerabilities in security controls of ports and ships, insiders can offer a tactical advantage, as they hold privileged access to secured locations, items or sensitive information.

To address the issue, the IMO partnered with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to develop the new Insider Threat Toolkit. The toolkit outlines various good practice security measures, including background checks and vetting, access control measures, patrolling, surveillance and monitoring, advance technologies and the use of artificial intelligence.

The toolkit can be used by any organization operating in the maritime environment, including maritime administrations, designated authorities, shipping companies, port operators and other maritime stakeholders.

Andrew Clarke, Technical Officer, Maritime Security Section at IMO said: “We currently face an extremely diverse and challenging set of maritime security threats and risks globally. A ‘One-UN’ approach involving all partner UN organizations and agencies is critical, and we are grateful to ICAO for their strong support in producing this new toolkit to address the threat of insiders in the maritime sector. It is crucial to keep developing new products and training in an evolving world, and to assist Member States in their efforts to fully implement all maritime security measures.”



