IMO Secretary-General Urges “constructive dialogue” Following Red Sea Attacks

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez has called for intensified diplomatic efforts following a renewed wave of attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea.

Addressing the IMO Council in London, Dominguez expressed dismay over recent assaults on the Magic Seas and Eternity C, both targeted on 6 and 7 July. At least three fatalities and several injuries have been reported aboard the Eternity C, while all 22 crew members of the Magic Seas were safely rescued.

“After several months of calm, the resumption of deplorable attacks in the Red Sea constitutes a renewed violation of international law and freedom of navigation,” Secretary-General Dominguez said. “Innocent seafarers and local populations are the main victims of these attacks and the pollution they cause.”

He reaffirmed the IMO’s commitment to engaging all parties who may help mitigate such threats.

“I appeal to all of you to step up efforts, because the only way to address these geopolitical conflicts affecting the shipping sector is through constructive dialogue.”

In response, several Member States took the floor to voice statements of solidarity with those affected by the attacks. IMO Council Chair, Mr. Victor Jiménez (Spain), condemned the attacks and echoed the Secretary-General's call for dialogue.

According to IMO data confirmed by flag States, at least 69 attacks on international shipping, linked to broader geopolitical tensions in the region, were recorded between November 2023 and October 2024. This week’s incidents mark the first since October.

The IMO Council is convening this week for its 134th session to review the organization’s budget, strategic plan and other administrative matters.