IMO Spotlight on Empowering Maritime Women

International Maritime Organization (IMO) headquarters in London has hosted yesterday 19 (February 19) a a major symposium on empowering maritime women.



Removing barriers to women joining the maritime sector, the importance of education and how to increase visibility of women in maritime leadership roles – these were some of the key challenges under the spotlight.



The symposium was part of IMO’s continuing efforts to maintain momentum in empowering women in the maritime community, and follow the 2019 IMO Assembly resolution to preserve the legacy of the 2019 World MaritimeTheme and work towards a barrier-free environment for women throughout the maritime sector.



It also reflected the 2020 World Maritime theme - sustainable shipping for sustainable planet - by focusing on the fifth Sustainable Development Goal, gender equality.



Participants from all over the world had the opportunity to hear and question three specialists on the subject – Professor Dr. Helen Thanopoulou, Head of Operations Management of Shipping Companies at the University of the Aegean of Greece; Ms. Sanchez Porras, Director General of the Mexican Trust for Training and Education of Merchant Marine Personnel; and Professor Dr. So-hyun Jo of the Korea Maritime and Ocean University.



The event was organised by the Republic of Korea and IMO, with support from Mexico, Georgia, Canada and South Africa.