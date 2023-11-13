IMO/ILO Conference on Work at Sea Highlights Collaboration

The Joint IMO/ILO Conference on Work at Sea held on November 13 involved the sharing of best practices, views and experiences on: ensuring the rights of seafarers and fishers; identifying gaps in the current regulatory framework, including in relation to responsible management; and exploring how governments, industry, IGOs and NGOs can collaborate to improve the relevant international maritime legal framework.

In his closing remarks International Labour Organization (ILO) Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo called for intensified cooperation between IMO and ILO and to continue working to ensure everyone understands that maritime is key part of the supply chain, recognising seafarers as key workers.

IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim said: “The close cooperation between IMO and ILO is more critical than ever, enabling pooling of resources and expertise to address challenges in recruiting and retaining personnel at sea. Looking ahead, we must focus on equipping maritime professionals with the skills and knowledge to adapt to a changing environment.”

He said that the industry’s collective goal should be the broad ratification of international instruments, adopting the highest standards, and sharing best practices in management. This ensures seafarers and fishers receive the necessary protection, care, and support to navigate future challenges.

“International cooperation is crucial, requiring collaboration between governments, international organizations, and the shipping industry. Challenges such as crew change, fatigue, mental health support, and fair wages require joint efforts for effective solutions.”



