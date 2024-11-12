Importance of Proactive Security Monitoring to Beat Cyber Security Threats

Malicious cyber activity in the first six months in the maritime sector increased significantly compared to the previous year, highlighting the importance of introducing proactive security measures to stay ahead of ever evolving tactics of cyber criminals.

Marlink recently released the latest global maritime cyber threat report produced by its Security Operations Center (SOC), which registered 23,400 malware detections and 178 ransomware detections in the first half of 2024.

Firewall events, which occur when a process or application attempts to make a connection that violates a client’s Network Security Policy, rose above 50 billion while security events reached 14.8bn.

The number of alerts increased to 1.4m and the number of major incidents managed by the SOC reached 79.

The sharp increase in malware detections highlights the growing threat landscape, but it also showcases the effectiveness of Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) tools in identifying and containing widespread malware.

This data reinforces the importance of proactive security monitoring and advanced threat detection capabilities to stay ahead of evolving threats.

Learn more on the Cyber Security threat to maritime, including new rules from the U.S. Coast Guard (USGC), at a November 13, 2024 event in New Orleans.

How will the USCG cyber security rules impact the vessel owner/operators, OEMs and shipyards will be explained by the following speakers: