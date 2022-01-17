Incat Tasmania to Build High-speed Ferry for South Korea

Australian high speed craft builder Incat Tasmania announced Monday it has been awarded a contract to build a new fast ferry for Daezer Construction of South Korea. Work on the new 76-meter craft has already commenced with delivery scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

The high speed ferry will operate for Daezer on the line between Pohang and Ulleung, an island 117 nautical miles off the eastern coast of South Korea where the main economic activity is tourism.

Incat Tasmania Chairman Robert Clifford said Incat is no stranger to South Korean waters having delivered its first vessel to the region in 1995, Sunflower. “Sunflower served Ulleung island for 25 years and was only recently retired by Daezer in compliance with South Korean ship age limits.

“This new craft will benefit from Incat’s evolved tried and proven hullform, with its new bow arrangement and will lead the local market in terms of seakeeping for vessels of its size. The 76-meter is expected to be a successful model for the future with the first of this type due for delivery to another South Korean operator, SeaWorld Express Ferries, at the end of March this year,” he said.

Incat Tasmania CEO Tim Burnell said the new order is exceptionally good news for the yard in these continuing days of COVID-19. “At Incat we are fortunate to have the best quality, most highly experienced workforce in the global fast ferry industry and we are pleased to add this new vessel to those recently delivered to our customers around the world.”

Incat 76-meter High Speed Craft principal particulars

Builder: Incat Tasmania

Design: Revolution Design

Operator: Daezer Construction

Route: Pohang-Ulleung

Length: 75.7 meters

Breadth: 20.6 meters

Draught: 2.35 meters

Deadweight: 175 tonnes

Passengers & crew: 990

Cargo: 248m2

Speed: 45 knots approx