Inchcape CEO Frank Olsen Steps Down

Frank Olsen has stepped down as CEO of British multinational ports and marine management company Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS) effective November 30, 2022, the company announced on Friday.

ISS said it has appointed a new CEO, Philippe Maezelle who joins December 1, 2022. Maezelle is an international business leader with strong executive transformation experience across the professional services industries. His previous experience includes CEO of Alfred H Knight, Executive Member at International SOS and DHL.

Olsen, who departs after seven years with ISS, will support the transition and handover process and be available to the company for a period going forward and will also remain an investor in the company, ISS said.