Inchcape Shipping Services Acquires Grieg Logistics

Port agency and marine services company Inchcape Shipping Services on Monday announced it has acquired Grieg Logistics AS from the Grieg Group, strengthening its presence in the Nordics

Under the new ownership, Grieg Logistics will continue to operate under the same name for a period and existing management headed by CEO Stig Trygve Andersen.

Grieg Logistics operates terminals at Tønsberg, Mosjøen and Skålevik, and it has offices in Tønsberg, Larvik, Bergen, Mongstad, Kristiansund and Mosjøen, offering ship agency services all along the Norwegian coastline, mainly with its own staff.

“Inchcape Shipping Services and Grieg Logistics complement each other perfectly, and we eagerly anticipate the continued growth of our business areas within Inchcape,” said Grieg Logistics CEO, Stig Trygve Andersen.

Inchcape Shipping Services, a portfolio company of private equity fund Epiris, represents clients in over 85% of the world’s ports across 60 countries through its network of 253 owned offices.

“Inchcape and Grieg Logistics have enjoyed a long-standing partnership, first formalised in 2019. The partnership facilitated the sharing of technologies and the expansion of port agency support in Norway. We are extremely excited to welcome the Grieg Logistics team into our organisation. We look forward to providing even greater service and coverage to our combined customer base,” said Inchcape Shipping Services CEO Philippe Maezelle.