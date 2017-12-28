India's 12 Major Ports Capacity Increased to 1,359 MT

The Ministry of Shipping has re-rated the capacities of all berths across 12 Major Ports in order to benchmark port capacities with global standards as per Berthing Policy, 2016.

The Re-rating exercise identified an additional capacity of 293MT available with the Major Ports.

The effective rated capacity of 12 Major Ports is now 1,359 MT per annum and capacity at desired occupancy is 989 MT per annum.

The effective rated capacity of Kandla Port is 246 MT, that is highest among Indian port , followed by 234 MT of Paradip Port.

The re-rating exercise has been done in consultation with all Major Ports. The capacity utilization of berths in major ports is reviewed regularly.

Under Project Unnati, the global benchmarks were adopted to improve the efficiency and productivity Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)of major ports. 116 initiatives were identified across all major ports to unlock more than 100 MTPA capacity just through efficiency improvement. 86 initiatives have been implemented so far.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Shipping Pon. Radhakrishnan.