India's 12 Major Ports Capacity Increased to 1,359 MT
The Ministry of Shipping has re-rated the capacities of all berths across 12 Major Ports in order to benchmark port capacities with global standards as per Berthing Policy, 2016.
The Ministry of Shipping has re-rated the capacities of all berths across 12 Major Ports in order to benchmark port capacities with global standards as per Berthing Policy, 2016.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week
Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News