Indian Register of Shipping Announces New Managing Director

With the rapid expansion of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), P.K. Mishra, previously Head of Operations, has been promoted to Joint Managing Director, effective January 1, 2024.

Joining as a Surveyor with IRS in 1998, Mishra rose through the ranks to become Chief Surveyor in 2023. With close to 25 years of experience in IRS and the industry handling key responsibilities, he has been an integral part of the organisation. Throughout his time in IRS, Mishra has consistently demonstrated leadership, strategic thinking, and a commitment to excellence.

Mishra has also been an active contributor to the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) through various panels and expert groups. He has represented the Indian Flag in Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) Meetings from 2012 to 2022 at the IMO. This includes participating in various IMO Meetings such as the Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR) Sub Committee, Assembly & Council.

Arun Sharma, Executive Chairman of IRS, said: “We are happy to announce the promotion of Mr P.K Mishra to Joint Managing Director of IRS. With the rapid expansion in IRS’ fleet and new geographical standpoints along with increasing client expectations, the appointment of Mr Mishra as Joint Managing Director would provide the necessary support to top management in further improving the quality and response of our services.”



