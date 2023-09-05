Marine Link
Indian Register of Shipping Releases Updated Rules for Naval Ships

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 5, 2023

Source: Indian Register of Shipping

The Indian Register of Shipping has released its Rules for Construction and Classification of Indian Naval Ships – 2023.

The 2023 version of IRS Naval Rules incorporates the latest IMO/IACS requirements as well as rule requirements for military design features. In addition, it includes rule-related requirements for the technological advancements currently being incorporated in designs of naval ships, covering materials, structures, propulsion and other engineering systems, integrated electronics and safety systems.

The rules were finalised in collaboration with the concerned technical directorates of the Indian Navy under the auspices of the Chief of Materiel and the Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition.

Currently, 39 major vessels being built for the Indian Navy are being classified by the Indian Register of Shipping. These include OPVs, missile vessels, large survey vessels, diving support vessels, diving support craft and cadet training ships.

