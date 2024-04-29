Indian Register of Shipping Partners with MARIN

The Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maritime Research Institute Netherlands (MARIN) for collaboration on hydrodynamic studies and model testing on ongoing new construction projects.

The MoU provides for expanding this collaboration to all future projects classed by IRS for Indian shipyards.

MARIN will contribute to the partnership by sharing scientific knowledge and providing hydrodynamic research services to IRS and its clients on a project-by-project basis. IRS will also have access to MARIN's research facilities and tools in the Netherlands. This will enhance IRS' ability to provide state-of-the-art maritime solutions.

IRS, on its part, will provide key inputs for the concerned projects and ensure that the requirements of its clients are fully met. To ensure that the aim is met, both parties will determine the final scope of the cooperation through definitive agreements for each project.

The numerous new construction projects currently under IRS classification include a substantial number of defense projects.



