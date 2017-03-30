Partners Ink MOU for Indonesia Maritime Logistics

LOUIS DREYFUS ARMATEURS Group (LDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with palm oil plantation company Golden Agri-Resources (GAR) to develop maritime logistics business opportunities in Indonesia.

The MOU signed between GAR and LDA focuses on developing logistics in Indonesia for the next five years with planned acquisitions and investments amounting to around $100 million.

In 2014, LDA and GAR established a joint venture company dedicated to transport LDA and GAR cargoes within Indonesian waters. In 2016, this JV transported 4,500,000 metric tons of various cargoes.

“This new step in our partnership with GAR confirms LDA’s strategy to keep strong links with Indonesia where our Group has been active for more than 25 years, on the coal export market, onshore and offshore port logistics as well as marine industrial services ,” said Philippe Louis-Dreyfus, President of the Supervisory Board of LDA.

Jesslyne Widjaja Executive Director of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, said, “The maritime sector plays a pivotal role for the Indonesian economy and our goal is to contribute actively for the development of the sector as a whole. Our collaboration with LDA will help us improve our logistics efficiency and develop infrastructures that support GAR’s long-term growth and contribution to Indonesia.”

Indonesia is a key commercial partner for French companies, especially for marine services. In 2014, President Joko Widodo announced plans to turn Indonesia into a ‘global maritime axis’. Since then, he has often reaffirmed this strategy in which France , as a maritime partner of Indonesia, has an important role to play.

François Hollande, President of the French Republic, who was present for the signature of the MOU, is the first French President to visit Indonesia in 30 years, signaling stronger bilateral ties between the two countries as well as France’s support of the certified, sustainable development of plantation industries in the region through supportive measures.