DP World, Indonesian Government Sign Pact to Develop Ports

DP World and Indonesian government and port officials signed an agreement to advise on the development of the Kuala Tanjung greenfield port and logistics zone and Belawan port in North Sumatra.

As part of a Technical Assistance Contract, DP World will share its expertise and experience in increasing efficiencies, training and development for employees and developing multi-modal transport hubs.

The agreement was signed by DP World Group Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Anil Wats and state-owned port operator PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Pelindo) I President Director, Bambang Eka Cahyana.

The event was also attended by Indonesian Minister of State Owned Enterprises Rini M Soemarno, Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE, Husein Bagis and senior DP World officials.

DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, said: “This partnership highlights Indonesia’s efforts to accelerate development of its ports and trade infrastructure, something we can help with given our global experience of advising governments on connecting with international markets."

He added: "In growing our global portfolio of 78 terminals in 40 countries we have become a knowledge exporter with insights on how to link countries with the goods they need. Our existing operations at PT Terminal Petikemas Surabaya (TPS) give us an added advantage of understanding local and regional markets and we look forward to working with the Indonesian port authorities on developing international and domestic trade.”

DP World will be reviewing operations at Belawan port and advising on efficiency improvements, and plans for the Kuala Tanjung greenfield port and logistics zone to reduce costs, which will positively impact prices of goods sold in the local market.

The agreement is expected to have a far-reaching positive impact on the social and economic growth of the region.

DP World’s PT Terminal Petikemas Surabaya (TPS) is located on the northern shore of eastern Java along the edge of Madura Strait. TPS is the gateway to Eastern Indonesia delivering world class efficiencies, customer service and operational standards.