Samsung Heavy Industries Bags USD 91.47mln Newbuild Order
Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) swept 1 trillion KRW (USD 91.47mln) worth orders, including an order from an Asian owner to build eight 12,000TEU containerships for around 820 billion KRW.
