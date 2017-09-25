Bureau Veritas Joins Global Industry Alliance

At a ceremony in Singapore Bureau Veritas formally joined the Global Industry Alliance (GIA).



Philippe Donche-Gay, President Marine & Offshore, Bureau Veritas said that he was delighted BV was able to provide support to the GIA: ‘Whether it’s a better understanding of hull structures, digitalization, gas fueled and hybrid systems or the many other areas of research and development that are leading to practical solutions, our Marine & Offshore Division - and the 70,000 Bureau Veritas people around the world (10,000 in



The GIA was officially inaugurated on June 29 by IMO Secretary General, Mr Kitack Lim. 17 companies have now signed up to join the GIA, which will work within a framework established by Global Maritime Energy Efficiency Partnership (GloMEEP) Project, a Global Environment Facility (GEF)-



The GIA will support improving the energy efficiency of ships and shipping by collectively identifying and developing innovative solutions to address common barriers and promote the uptake of energy efficiency technologies and operational measures.



The GIA is focused on five priority areas of collaboration:

1. Energy Efficiency Technologies (EETs) and Operational Best Practices

2. Alternative Fuels and Energy Carriers

3. Digital Transformation

4. Finance

5. Human Element



research and development

showcasing advances in technology development and positive initiatives by the maritime sector

industry fora to encourage a global industry dialogue

implementation of capacity building

information exchange activities



A GIA Task Force comprising of representatives of the members has been formed to act as the advisory body to the GIA and to take decisions on which activities to undertake under the GIA umbrella.



Selected GIA projects will be implemented by the GloMEEP Project Coordination Unit, with the advice of the GIA Task Force. Activities will be funded by a Fund (GIA Fund) established by IMO.



The GloMEEP Project aims to provide long-term global environmental benefits by supporting the effective implementation of IMO’s energy efficiency regulations (chapter 4 of MARPOL Annex VI), particularly in the developing countries.



Three main streams of work have been set up so far: